Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 (un.k0ssi.033) Laptop (intel Pentium Quad Core/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 UN K0SSI 033 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 28,490 in India with Intel Pentium Silver - N6000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 UN K0SSI 033 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 UN K0SSI 033 Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹28,490
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Pentium Silver - N6000
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
₹27,499 14% OFF
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 UN K0SSI 033 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 UN K0SSI 033 Laptop in India is Rs. 28,490.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 UN K0SSI 033 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 27,499.  It comes in the ...Read More

14% off

Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e Dual core Processor 14 inch 35 6 cms HD Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e Dual-core Processor 14-inch (35.6 cms) HD Laptop - (8GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/1.9 Kg/Black) A314-22
₹32,000 ₹27,499
Buy Now
Out of Stock
19% off

Acer Aspire 3 AMD A3020e Dual Core Processor 4GB RAM 256GB SSD Windows 11 Home AMD Radeon Graphics Black 1 9 Kg A314 22 with 14 inches 35 5 cm HD Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 AMD A3020e Dual Core Processor (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Black/1.9 Kg) A314-22 with 14 inches (35.5 cm) HD Laptop
₹34,500 ₹27,999
Buy Now
33% off

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i3-N305 Processor (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) A315-510P, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.7 KG
₹44,999 ₹29,990
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 Un K0ssi 033 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • HD Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
  • 112 ppi
General Information
  • Silver
  • 328 x 236 x 19.9 mm
  • Acer
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • A314-35 (UN.K0SSI.033)
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Two built-in stereo speakers
  • Built-in Dual Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel Integrated
  • Intel Pentium Silver - N6000
Peripherals
  • 100-/101-/104-key FineTip keyboard, international language support
  • Multi-gesture touchpad
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 Un K0ssi 033 Laptop