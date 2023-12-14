 Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 (nx.gr5si.001) Laptop (pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/1 Tb/linux) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 NX GR5SI 001 Laptop is a Linux laptop, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200 Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 NX GR5SI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 NX GR5SI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹24,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200
Linux
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
6.5 Hrs
See full specifications
₹23,800
Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 NX GR5SI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 NX GR5SI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 24,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 NX GR5SI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 23,800.  It comes in the following colors: Red. ...Read More

Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 Nx Gr5si 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery life

    6.5 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

General Information

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Colour

    Red

  • Thickness

    20.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381.6 x 259 x 20.9 mm

  • Model

    A315-31 (NX.GR5SI.001)

  • Weight

    2.1 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Linux

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

Memory

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    8 GB

Multimedia

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Webcam Resolution

    0.3 MP

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 505

  • Processor

    Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

Storage

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM
    Acer Aspire 3 A315 31 Nx Gr5si 001 Laptop