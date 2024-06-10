 Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 (nx.he3si.002) Laptop (pentium Gold/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs
Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 NX HE3SI 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 NX HE3SI 002 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,490 in India with Intel Pentium Dual Core N5000 Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 NX HE3SI 002 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 NX HE3SI 002 Laptop now with free delivery.
Charcoal Black
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 A315-34-P859 (NX.HE3SI.002) Laptop (Pentium Gold/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 NX HE3SI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 39,490.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Black. The status of Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 NX HE3SI 002 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Pentium Dual Core N5000

Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 (nx.he3si.002) Laptop (pentium Gold/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Latest Update

Acer Aspire 3 A315 34 P859 Nx He3si 002 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit TFT Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Colour

    Charcoal Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    363.4 x 250.5 x 19.9 mm

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    A315-34-P859 (NX.HE3SI.002)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Weight

    1.90 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2x2 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 605

  • Processor

    Intel Pentium Dual Core N5000

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Keyboard

    FineTip Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

