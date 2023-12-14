 Acer Aspire 3 A315 510p (nx.kdhsi.002) Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire 3 A315 510P NX KDHSI 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A315 510P NX KDHSI 002 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 33,990 in India with Intel Core i3-N305 Processor and RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
AcerAspire3A315-510P(NX.KDHSI.002)Laptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 AcerAspire3A315-510P(NX.KDHSI.002)Laptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹33,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-N305
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.7 Kg weight
₹33,490 22% OFF
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 3 A315 510P NX KDHSI 002 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 510P NX KDHSI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 33,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 3 A315 510P NX KDHSI 002 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,490.  It comes in the following colors: Pure Silver. ...Read More

22% off

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i3-N305 Processor (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) A315-510P, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.7 KG
₹42,999 ₹33,490
Buy Now
Out of Stock
28% off

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core i3-N305 Processor (Windows 11 Home/ 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) A315-510P, 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, 1.7 KG, Pure Silver
₹44,999 ₹32,199
Buy Now
30% off

Acer Aspire 3 15 Intel Core i3 N305 8 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home MS Office Pure Silver A315 510P 39 62 cm 15 6 Full HD Display Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 15 Intel Core i3 N305 (8 GB/ 512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office) Pure Silver, A315-510P, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display Laptop
₹46,999 ₹32,990
Buy Now
6% off

Acer Aspire 5 Thin and Light Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 Thin and Light Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) A515-58P 15.6" Full HD Display, Steel Gray, Wi-Fi 6, 1.78 KG
₹42,999 ₹40,499
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 3 A315 510p Nx Kdhsi 002 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    FHD 1920 x 1080 High-Brightness Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD

General Information

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

  • Colour

    Pure Silver

  • Thickness

    18.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Weight

    1.7 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Model

    A315-510P (NX.KDHSI.002)

Memory

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-N305

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

Peripherals

  • Pointing Device

    Multi-Gesture Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures To Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking; Application Commands

  • Keyboard

    99-/100-/103-Key Acer Keyboard Layout With International Language Support Including Indicators of CapsLock and F4/Microphone Mute

Ports

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB
Latest Laptops

    Acer Aspire 3 A315 510p Nx Kdhsi 002 Laptop