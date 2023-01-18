Acer Aspire 3 (nx.k6ssi.002) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Acer Aspire 3 (nx.k6ssi.002) Summary

Acer Predator Helios 300, one among the predator series of Acer, was released in 2019. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the laptop is loaded with gaming features. The laptop can be configured up to 14 cores and 20 threads for a superior gaming experience. The machine is provided with 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D fan technology, liquid metal thermal grease and automated CoolBoost fan control to keep the laptop cool for longer gaming hours. The 17.3-inch QHD IPS display comes with 2560x1440 pixels. With 390x266x26.75 mm dimensions, the laptop weighs 2.7 kg. It comes in red and black colours. The four-cell battery lasts up to 5 hours.



Price



The price of Acer Predator Helios 300 starts from Rs 154,990 onwards.



Storage



The laptop has 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM memory and a storage facility of 1TB Solid State Drive.



Display



Helios 300 comes with 17.3-inch QHD IPS display with 2560x1440 resolution. The screen refresh rate is 165 Hz with 3ms response time. It supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus dynamic display switching.



Processor



The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Windows 11 Home operating system. The machine is provided with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics processor for providing maximum graphics power. The laptop comes with multi-tasking flexibility to carry on regular functions not interrupting the gaming.



Rival



Apple MacBook Air, Asus TUF A15, Asus VivoBook S14, Lenovo ThinkPad X240, Acer Swift X and Dell Latitude 7490 are some of the top competitors in this price range.



Other features



Helios 300 is provided with Killer E2600 2.5G Ethernet, Killer WiFi 6E WiFi, internal mic, touchpad and stereo speakers. The machine has HDMI 2.1, MiniDP and USB 3.2 Genl and 2 support ports. The Thunderbolt 4 supports a display port and power delivery. The keyboard features a per-key RGB backlight with a mini LED. The keyboard features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense. PredatorSense is a custom utility app of Acer for customizing gaming features. The DTS: X Ultra feature turns any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360-degree sound system.



