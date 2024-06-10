 Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah (nx.abkaa.001) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AcerAspire5A515-45-R8AH(NX.ABKAA.001)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
AcerAspire5A515-45-R8AH(NX.ABKAA.001)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_4GB
AcerAspire5A515-45-R8AH(NX.ABKAA.001)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155644/heroimage/acer-a515-45-r8ah-nx-abkaa-001-155644-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire5A515-45-R8AH(NX.ABKAA.001)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows11)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155644/heroimage/acer-a515-45-r8ah-nx-abkaa-001-155644-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire5A515-45-R8AH(NX.ABKAA.001)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows11)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155644/heroimage/acer-a515-45-r8ah-nx-abkaa-001-155644-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire5A515-45-R8AH(NX.ABKAA.001)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows11)_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155644/heroimage/acer-a515-45-r8ah-nx-abkaa-001-155644-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire5A515-45-R8AH(NX.ABKAA.001)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows11)_6

Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,499 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A515-45-R8AH (NX.ABKAA.001) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3/4 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 40,499.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Silver
₹31,700
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah Nx Abkaa 001 Laptop Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 Nx Kdesi 004 Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Transparent Silver
₹32,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah Nx Abkaa 001 Laptop Asus Vivobook 15 X515ja Bq322ws Laptop

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Starfall Grey
₹30,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah Nx Abkaa 001 Laptop Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Xl21 Laptop

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Natural Silver
₹31,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah Nx Abkaa 001 Laptop Hp 15s Eq2143au 50m62pa Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

Processor

AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U

Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah (nx.abkaa.001) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah Nx Abkaa 001 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    11 Hrs

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-Backlit IPS Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    363 x 250 x 18 mm

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Model

    A515-45-R8AH (NX.ABKAA.001)

  • Weight

    1.76 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    18 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1*4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Number Of Cores

    4

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8AH NX ABKAA 001 Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Acer Aspire 5 A515 45 R8ah Nx Abkaa 001 Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender