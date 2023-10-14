Acer Aspire 5 A515 57 (un.k3jsi.004) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/12 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57 UN K3JSI 004 Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57 UN K3JSI 004 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 5 A515 57 UN K3JSI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 5 A515 57 UN K3JSI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.