Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g (nx.k9tsi.002) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)
The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G NX K9TSI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 59,999. At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G NX K9TSI 002 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 56,990. It comes in the following colors: Gray. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.