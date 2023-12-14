Acer Aspire 5 A515 58p (nx.khjsi.001) Laptop (core I3 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 Thin and Light Laptop
Acer Aspire 5 Thin and Light Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office), A515-58P 15.6" Full HD Display, Steel Gray, Wi-Fi 6, 1.78 Kg
The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 A515 58P NX KHJSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 40,990. At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 5 A515 58P NX KHJSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 40,990. It comes in the following colors: Steel Gray.
