Acer Aspire 5 (nx.a29si.003) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 (nx.a29si.003) Summary

Acer Aspire 5 was launched in 2019. The laptop with the metal screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.18 %. It features an elevating hinge design with ergonomic features. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with an operating system of Windows 11 Home. The 15.60-inch display has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The Acer TNR resolution offers noise reduction in low-light conditions. The machine is cooled with dual fans supported by multiple cooling modes and dual copper thermal pipes. The Acer Purified Voice feature helps to suppress background noise and it is compatible with external headphones and mics. The laptop comes in single black colour. With 381.60mm x 263 mm x 20.95 mm dimensions, the laptop weighs 2.2 kg.



Price



Acer Aspire 5 is priced from Rs 43,200 onwards. The price varies based on the processor and configurations.



Storage



The 32GB DDR4 RAM laptop comes with 2 TB dual Solid State Drive storage.



Display



The laptop with an 81.18 % screen-to-body ratio comes with HD and QHD displays. It has optional touch screen availability as well. It has the feature of real-time dynamic gamma and saturation optimization. The blue light shield in the machine helps to adjust the amount of blue light emitted by the laptop. The screen resolution is 1366x768 pixels.



Processor



Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It runs on Windows 11 Home operating system. The machine is provided with an Nvidia GEFORCE RTX 2050 graphics processor for photo and video editing as well.



Rival models



Asus VivoBook K15 OLED, Lenovo ThinkPad E480, Dell Inspiron 5570, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3, Vaio E15, Asus VivoBook 15 X510UF are some of the competitors for Aspire 5.



Other features



The laptop has Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed file sharing and 4K streaming. It has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The machine has four Thunderbolt ports for connecting two 4K displays. The four-cell battery lasts up to seven hours. Touchpad, internal mic and stereo speakers are some of the features. It also has Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. Aspire 5 comes with ten 10 different models varying based on the operating system and configurations.



