Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g (un.qaysi.016) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,999 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop now with free delivery.
Charcoal Black
512 GB
Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop in India is Rs. 47,999.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Black.

Acer Aspire 7 A715-42G (UN.QAYSI.016) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB)

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g Un Qaysi 016 Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    135 W

  • Display Features

    IPS Display With Full HD 1920 x 1080 Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD Supporting 144 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Model

    A715-42G (UN.QAYSI.016)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2.15 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Charcoal Black

  • Thickness

    22.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • Speakers

    Stereo

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

  • Number of Cores

    6

  • Clock-speed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    103-/104-/107-Key FineTip Keyboard With Independent Standard Numeric Keypad, International Language Support and Power Button

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Media Control Keys (Printed On Keyboard): Play/Pause, Stop, Previous, Next, Volume Up, Volume Down

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Last updated date: 15 February 2024
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop

Last updated date: 15 February 2024
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop

