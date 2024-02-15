Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g (un.qaysi.016) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,999 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop now with free delivery.
Charcoal Black
512 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
Display Size
15.6 Inches
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Basic
SSD Capacity
512 GB
Processor
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop Price in India
The starting price for the Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G UN QAYSI 016 Laptop in India is Rs. 47,999. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Black.