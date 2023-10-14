 Acer Aspire 7 A715 76g (un.qmesi.005) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire 7 A715 76G UN QMESI 005 Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 A715 76G UN QMESI 005 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 7 A715 76G UN QMESI 005 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 7 A715 76G UN QMESI 005 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
AcerAspire7A715-76G(UN.QMESI.005)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 AcerAspire7A715-76G(UN.QMESI.005)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹56,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
Out of Stock

Acer Aspire 7 A715 76G UN QMESI 005 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 7 A715 76G UN QMESI 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 56,990.  It comes in the following ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 7 A715 76G UN QMESI 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 56,990.  It comes in the following colors: Carbon Black.

Acer Aspire 7 A715-76G (UN.QMESI.005) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Acer Aspire 7 A715 76g Un Qmesi 005 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 135 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Display With IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology Full HD 1920 x 1080 Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Carbon Black
  • Acer
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • A715-76G (UN.QMESI.005)
  • 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 8 GB
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 6
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
  • 4 GB
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Multi-Gesture Secure Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures to Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking; Fingerprint Application Commands
  • 99-/100-/103-Key Acer Keyboard With International Language Support, With Indicators Of CapsLock and F4/Microphone Mute
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 4
  • 1
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
