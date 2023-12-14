 Acer Aspire E5 553g (nx.geqsi.002) Laptop (amd Quad Core A10/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire E5 553G NX GEQSI 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire E5 553G NX GEQSI 002 Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 32,900 in India with AMD Quad-Core A10-9600P Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire E5 553G NX GEQSI 002 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire E5 553G NX GEQSI 002 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹32,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad-Core A10-9600P
Windows 10
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
4 Hrs
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
Acer Aspire E5 553G NX GEQSI 002 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire E5 553G NX GEQSI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 32,900.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire E5 553G NX GEQSI 002 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,890.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Aspire E5 553g Nx Geqsi 002 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    4 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Features

    Active Matrix TFT Colour LCD LED Display

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

General Information

  • Operating System

    Windows 10

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381 x 259 x 30.2 mm

  • Weight

    2.2 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    30.2 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Model

    E5-553G (NX.GEQSI.002)

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    8 GB

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2 x 2 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2 DIMM

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Sound Technologies

    Acer TrueHarmony

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Quad-Core A10-9600P

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon R

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA
