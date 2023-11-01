 Acer Aspire Es1 572 (un.gkqsi.003) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/500 Gb/linux) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop

Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop is a Linux laptop, available price is Rs 28,499 in India with Intel Core i3-6100U (6th Gen) Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
AcerAspireES1-572(UN.GKQSI.003)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/500GB/Linux)_BatteryLife_6.5Hrs
1/1 AcerAspireES1-572(UN.GKQSI.003)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/500GB/Linux)_BatteryLife_6.5Hrs
Key Specs
₹28,499
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-6100U (6th Gen)
Linux
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
6.5 Hrs
Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 28,499.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire ES1 ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 28,499.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 30,480.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e Dual core Processor 4GB DDR4 RAM 1TB HDD Windows 11 Home Black Narrow Bezel 1 9 Kg A314 22 with 14 inches 35 5 cm HD Display Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e Dual core Processor (4GB DDR4 RAM / 1TB HDD/Windows 11 Home/Black/Narrow Bezel / 1.9 Kg) A314-22 with 14 inches (35.5 cm) HD Display Laptop
₹34,999 ₹30,480
Buy Now
Acer Aspire Es1 572 Un Gkqsi 003 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 6.5 Hrs
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • LED
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD LED Backlit Acer CineCrystal TFT LCD Display
  • 100 ppi
General Information
  • Linux
  • 381 x 258 x 24.6 mm
  • Acer
  • 2.4 Kg weight
  • 24.6 Millimeter thickness
  • ES1-572 (UN.GKQSI.003)
  • 64-bit
  • Black
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • DDR3
  • 1600 Mhz
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Digital Microphone
  • HD Audio Solution
Networking
  • 4
  • SD Card Reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i3-6100U (6th Gen)
  • Intel HD 520
  • 2.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support (Microsoft Precision Touchpad Certification)
  • Acer FineTip Keyboard
  • CD Writer
  • CD/DVD writer
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • SATA
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
  • 5400 RPM
  • 500 GB
Acer Aspire ES1 572 UN GKQSI 003 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
    Acer Aspire Es1 572 Un Gkqsi 003 Laptop