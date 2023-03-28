 Acer Aspire V5 571 Nx.m2dsi.001 Ultrabook Nx.m2dsi.001 Price in India(28 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire V5 571 NX M2DSI 001 Ultrabook

Acer Aspire V5 571 NX M2DSI 001 Ultrabook is a Windows 7 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,604 in India with Intel Core i3 2367M (2nd Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire V5 571 NX M2DSI 001 Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire V5 571 NX M2DSI 001 Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹39,604
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3 2367M (2nd Gen)
4 GB DDR3 RAM
Windows 7 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.3 Kg
Key Specs
₹39,604
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3 2367M (2nd Gen)
4 GB DDR3 RAM
Acer Laptops Prices in India

Acer laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,390. HT Tech has 374 Acer Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Acer Aspire V5 571 Nx M2dsi 001 Ultrabook Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
Battery
  • 5 Hrs
  • 5 Hrs
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • No
  • Active Matrix TFT Color LCD Display with LED Backlit (CineCrystal Technology)
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LCD
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 100 ppi
General Information
  • V5-571 NX.M2DSI.001
  • Acer
  • Windows 7 Home Basic
  • 2.3 Kg
  • Smoky Black
  • 382 x 253 x 23  mm
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 2
  • 4 GB
  • DDR3
  • DDR3
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 1.3 MP
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide and Manuals
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
  • Intel Core i3 2367M (2nd Gen)
  • Intel HD Graphics 3000
  • 128 MB
  • Mobile HM77 Express
  • 1.4 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Keyboard
  • DVD Writer
  • Touchpad
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
  • 5400 RPM
    Acer Aspire V5 571 Nx M2dsi 001 Ultrabook