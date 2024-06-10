 Acer Chromebook Cb315 2h 25tx (nx.h8saa.001) Laptop (amd Dual Core A4/4 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Chromebook CB315 2H 25TX NX H8SAA 001 Laptop

Acer Chromebook CB315 2H 25TX NX H8SAA 001 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 65,269 in India with AMD Dual Core A4-9120C Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Chromebook CB315 2H 25TX NX H8SAA 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Chromebook CB315 2H 25TX NX H8SAA 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Sparkly Silver
32 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Chromebook CB315-2H-25TX (NX.H8SAA.001) Laptop (AMD Dual Core A4/4 GB/32 GB SSD/Google Chrome) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Chromebook CB315 2H 25TX NX H8SAA 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 65,269.  It comes in the following colors: Sparkly Silver. The status of Acer Chromebook CB315 2H 25TX NX H8SAA 001 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
₹54,990
Check Details
Acer Chromebook Cb315 2h 25tx Nx H8saa 001 Laptop Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
₹54,499
Check Details
Acer Chromebook Cb315 2h 25tx Nx H8saa 001 Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Shadow Black
₹56,990
Check Details
Acer Chromebook Cb315 2h 25tx Nx H8saa 001 Laptop Hp Pavilion 15 Ec2004ax 3e3r5pa Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 1tb
  • Carbon Grey
₹49,000
Check Details
Acer Chromebook Cb315 2h 25tx Nx H8saa 001 Laptop Msi Gf63 Thin 10scxr 1617in Laptop
Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Google Chrome

SSD Capacity

32 GB

Processor

AMD Dual Core A4-9120C

Acer Chromebook Cb315 2h 25tx (nx.h8saa.001) Laptop (amd Dual Core A4/4 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Latest Update

Acer Chromebook Cb315 2h 25tx Nx H8saa 001 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare TN Display

  • Colour

    Sparkly Silver

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Model

    CB315-2H-25TX (NX.H8SAA.001)

  • Thickness

    22.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.4 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381 x 256 x 22.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Google Chrome

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon R4

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core A4-9120C

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    32 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

