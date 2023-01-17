 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 R721t 62zq (nx.hbraa.003) Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Acer Laptop Acer Chromebook

    Acer Chromebook

    Acer Chromebook is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 27,965 in India with AMD Dual Core A6-9220C Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Chromebook from HT Tech. Buy Acer Chromebook now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹27,965
    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    AMD Dual Core A6-9220C
    32 GB
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Google Chrome
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.5 Kg
    amazon
    ₹ 27,069 M.R.P. ₹33,837
    Acer Chromebook Spin 311 R721T-62ZQ (NX.HBRAA.003) Price in India

    Acer Chromebook Spin 311 R721T-62ZQ (NX.HBRAA.003) price in India starts at Rs.27,965. The lowest price of Acer Chromebook Spin 311 R721T-62ZQ (NX.HBRAA.003) is Rs.27,069 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Acer Chromebook Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 11.6" (29.46 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    • Yes
    • HD LED In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology Touch Screen Display
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • 135 ppi
    • LED
    General Information
    • Black
    • 297.18 x 205.74 x 23.6  mm
    • Google Chrome
    • 1.5 Kg
    • Acer
    • R721T-62ZQ (NX.HBRAA.003)
    Memory
    • 1x4 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 4 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • No
    • Built-in Microphone
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 4.1
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Radeon R5
    • AMD Dual Core A6-9220C
    • 1.8 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Standard Notebook Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    Acer Chromebook