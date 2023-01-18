 Acer Chromebook Spin 513 R841lt S6dj Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

    Acer Chromebook

    Acer Chromebook is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Computer Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Chromebook from HT Tech. Buy Acer Chromebook now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Computer
    8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    Google Chrome
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.20 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    See full specifications
    Acer Chromebook Spin 513 R841LT-S6DJ Price in India

    Acer Chromebook Spin 513 R841LT-S6DJ price in India starts at Rs.49,990. The lowest price of Acer Chromebook Spin 513 R841LT-S6DJ is Rs.49,990 on amazon.in which is available in Grey colour.

    Acer Chromebook Full Specifications

    • 13.3" (33.78 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • 13.5 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 166 ppi
    • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    • Full HD (1920 x 1080) LED-Backlit TFT LCD IPS Multi-Touch Display With Corning Gorilla Glass 360-Degree Convertible Design
    • Yes
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • Google Chrome
    • 310 x 209 x 15  mm
    • 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    • Spin 513 R841LT-S6DJ (NX.AA6AA.001)
    • Grey
    • Acer
    • 1.20 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • 720p
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Computer
    • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 2.4 Ghz
    • Intel Integrated
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Acer Chromebook