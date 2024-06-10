 Acer Conceptd 5 Cn515 51 70r8 (nx.c4jsi.004) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer ConceptD 5 CN515 51 70R8 NX C4JSI 004 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8705G (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer ConceptD 5 CN515 51 70R8 NX C4JSI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer ConceptD 5 CN515 51 70R8 NX C4JSI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.
White
1 TB
The price for the Acer ConceptD 5 CN515 51 70R8 NX C4JSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  It comes in the following colors: White. The status of Acer ConceptD 5 CN515 51 70R8 NX C4JSI 004 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8705G

Acer Conceptd 5 Cn515 51 70r8 Nx C4jsi 004 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
10
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    48 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Ultra HD with IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology Display

  • Pixel Density

    282 ppi

  • Weight

    1.5 Kg weight

  • Colour

    White

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 242 x 16.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    5 CN515-51-70R8 (NX.C4JSI.004)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    16.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon RX Vega M GL

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Clockspeed

    3.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8705G (8th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Acer FineTip keyboard with Home, End, Pg Up, Pg Dn keys, international language support, power button

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
