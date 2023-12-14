Acer Extensa Ex215 54 (nx.egjsi.00t) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Display- (8 GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Black) EX215-54
The starting price for the Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop in India is Rs. 33,990. At Amazon, the Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,399. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
