 Acer Extensa Ex215 54 (nx.egjsi.00t) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop

Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop

Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 33,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerExtensaEX215-54(NX.EGJSI.00T)Laptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 AcerExtensaEX215-54(NX.EGJSI.00T)Laptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹33,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹32,399 19% OFF
Buy Now

Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop in India is Rs. 33,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,399.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

19% off

Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop

Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Display- (8 GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Black) EX215-54
₹39,999 ₹32,399
Buy Now
Out of Stock
21% off

Acer Extensa Laptop

Acer Extensa Laptop Intel Core I3 11th Gen - (Windows 11 Home/8 GB/256GB SSD) EX215-54 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inches) FHD Display / 1.7 Kgs
₹41,000 ₹32,499
Buy Now
15% off

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U Premium Metal Laptop

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
₹42,000 ₹35,499
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Acer Extensa Ex215 54 Nx Egjsi 00t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 45
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Full HD 1920 x 1080 High-Brightness Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • 363 x 238 x 19 mm
  • EX215-54 (NX.EGJSI.00T)
  • Acer
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 12 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
  • 1.7 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
Peripherals
  • 100-/101-/104-Key Finetip Keyboard With Independent Numeric Keypad, International Language Support, and Power Button
  • Multi-Gesture Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures to Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking; Application Commands ,Microsoft Precision Touchpad Certification
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Acer

30% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 UN QCLSI 005
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
46% OFF
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 13.5 Inches Display Size
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
  • 2 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Laptops

Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop Competitors

20% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP 15s eq2143au
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
11% OFF
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Acer Extensa EX215 54 NX EGJSI 00T Laptop News

Acer's Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

14 Dec 2023
Acer Nitro V

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

21 Sep 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Acer Extensa Ex215 54 Nx Egjsi 00t Laptop