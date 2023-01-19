 Acer Liquid Z530 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Acer Liquid Z530

    Acer Liquid Z530 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2420 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Liquid Z530 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Liquid Z530 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26374/heroimage/acer-liquid-z530-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26374/images/Design/acer-liquid-z530-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26374/images/Design/acer-liquid-z530-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26374/images/Design/acer-liquid-z530-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26374/images/Design/acer-liquid-z530-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    2420 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Acer Liquid Z530 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • 2420 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 230 Hours(3G) / Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 230 Hours(3G) / Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 144 mm
    • Black, White
    • 70.3 mm
    • 145 grams
    Display
    • 68.04 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Liquid Z530
    • Acer
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • November 5, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Acer Liquid Z530 FAQs

    What is the price of the Acer Liquid Z530 in India?

    Acer Liquid Z530 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2420 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Acer Liquid Z530?

    How many colors are available in Acer Liquid Z530?

    How long does the Acer Liquid Z530 last?

    What is the Acer Liquid Z530 Battery Capacity?

    Is Acer Liquid Z530 Waterproof?

    Acer Liquid Z530