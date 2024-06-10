 Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 (nh.qbcsi.00f) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AcerNitro5AN515-45(NH.QBCSI.00F)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/1TB512GBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop now with free delivery.
Shale Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 (NH.QBCSI.00F) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 GB/1 TB 512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  It comes in the following colors: Shale Black. The status of Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Space Grey
₹71,990
Check Details
Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qbcsi 00f Laptop Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn A Ultrabook

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qbcsi 00f Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Graphite Black
₹79,939
Check Details
Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qbcsi 00f Laptop Asus Tuf Gaming Fx506hcb Hn225t Laptop

HP Envy X360 13 ay1065AU 6H8V9PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Ceramic White
₹82,119
Check Details
Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qbcsi 00f Laptop Hp Envy X360 13 Ay1065au 6h8v9pa Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 (nh.qbcsi.00f) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qbcsi 00f Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    180 W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

  • Display Features

    QHD IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology high-brightness (300 nits) Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit TFT LCD supporting 165 Hz 3 ms Overdrive 16:9 aspect ratio sRGB 100%

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

  • Colour

    Shale Black

  • Weight

    2.4 Kg weight

  • Model

    AN515-45 (NH.QBCSI.00F)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Thickness

    23.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Dual Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Audio Solution

    DTS X:Ultra Audio

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Clockspeed

    3.3 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB- keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QBCSI 00F Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qbcsi 00f Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender