Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 (nh.qclsi.001) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

 Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 (nh.qclsi.001) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 001 Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 63,490 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5600H Processor , 13 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
AcerNitro5AN515-45(NH.QCLSI.001)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_BatteryLife_13Hrs
1/1 AcerNitro5AN515-45(NH.QCLSI.001)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_BatteryLife_13Hrs
Key Specs
₹63,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5600H
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
13 Hrs
₹56,999 12% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 63,490.  At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 56,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Aspire 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) A515-57 with 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, 1.76 KG, Steel Grey
₹65,000 ₹56,999
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 2050 Graphics 4 GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (8 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6"(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51
₹78,999 ₹66,990
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor 12 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-58 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
₹96,999 ₹69,990
Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qclsi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery life

    13 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    180 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit TFT LCD IPS Display (16:9 Aspect Ratio Wide Viewing Angle up to 170 Degrees)

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

General Information

  • Thickness

    23.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Black

  • Model

    AN515-45 (NH.QCLSI.001)

  • Weight

    2.4 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

Multimedia

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Dual Microphones

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    DTS X:Ultra Audio, Featuring Optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 Custom Content Modes by Smart Amplifier

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5600H

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    FineTip RGB- Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

Storage

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB
Acer's Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

14 Dec 2023
Acer Nitro V

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

21 Sep 2023
