Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 (nh.qclsi.004) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 004 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹67,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
See full specifications
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 004 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 67,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 NH QCLSI 004 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 56,999.

12% off

Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qclsi 004 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 180
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD 16:9 aspect ratio supporting 144 Hz refresh rate
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • 23.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
  • Shale Black
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Acer
  • AN515-45 (NH.QCLSI.004)
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • DTS X:Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier | Supported in Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated | Immersive audio rendering over headphones and internal speakers | Acer Purified.Voice technology with dual built-in microphones. Features include far-field pickup, keystroke suppression, adaptive beam forming, and pre-defined personal and conference call modes. | Compatible with Cortana with Voice | Acer TrueHarmony technology for lower distortion, wider frequency range, headphone-like audio and powerful sound
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 720
  • Built-in Dual Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 3.3 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H
  • 4 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • 103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB- keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Laptops

    Acer Nitro 5 An515 45 Nh Qclsi 004 Laptop