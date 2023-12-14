 Acer Nitro 5 An515 51 (nh.q2rsi.009) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 51 NH Q2RSI 009 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 80,118 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Nitro 5 AN515 51 NH Q2RSI 009 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Nitro 5 AN515 51 NH Q2RSI 009 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹80,118
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.7 Kg weight
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 51 NH Q2RSI 009 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 51 NH Q2RSI 009 Laptop in India is Rs. 80,118.  At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 51 NH Q2RSI 009 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More

Acer Nitro 5 An515 51 Nh Q2rsi 009 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    135 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

General Information

  • Model

    AN515-51 (NH.Q2RSI.009)

  • Weight

    2.7 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    26.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    390 x 266 x 26.7 mm

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2 x 4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Digital Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Sound Technologies

    Acer TrueHarmony Plus technology

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Intel HM175 Express

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM
