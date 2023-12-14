Acer Nitro 5 An515 52 52cb (nh.q3xsi.002) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop
Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop with 39.62 cm (15.6") FHD IPS Display (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/144 Hz/RGB Backlit), AN515-58, 2.5 KG
The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 52 52CB NH Q3XSI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 74,990. At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 52 52CB NH Q3XSI 002 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 71,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.