Acer Nitro 5 An515 54 (un.q59si.019) Laptop (core I5 9th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54 (UN.Q59SI.019) Laptop (Core I5 9th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)
(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 UN Q59SI 019 Laptop in India is Rs. 65,994. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 UN Q59SI 019 Laptop in India is Rs. 65,994. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.