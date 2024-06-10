 Acer Predator 15 G9 591 (nx.q0asi.001) Laptop (core I7 6th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Predator 15 G9 591 NX Q0ASI 001 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 114,990 in India with Intel Core i7-6700HQ (6th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator 15 G9 591 NX Q0ASI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator 15 G9 591 NX Q0ASI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Predator 15 G9-591 (NX.Q0ASI.001) Laptop (Core I7 6th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Predator 15 G9 591 NX Q0ASI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 114,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Acer Predator 15 G9 591 NX Q0ASI 001 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Acer Predator 15 G9 591 (nx.q0asi.001) Laptop (core I7 6th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Latest Update

Acer Predator 15 G9 591 Nx Q0asi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
10
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    8 Cell

  • Battery life

    8 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    180 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Features

    Ultra HD LED Backlit TFT LCD with IPS Acer ComfyView Technology

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    282 ppi

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    3.4 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    391 x 299 x 38.5 mm

  • Thickness

    38.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    G9-591 (NX.Q0ASI.001)

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Black

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    4 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    4 DIMM

  • Sound Technologies

    Acer TrueHarmony Plus Technology, Optimized Dolby Audio Premium Sound

  • Microphone Type

    2 Digital Microphones

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    2 x Stereo Speakers with Subwoofer

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    SD Card Reader, 1 x Display Port, Ventilation Slots, DC-in Jack

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, Gaming Backpack, Mouse, Headset, Mousepad, User Guide

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-6700HQ (6th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980M

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    FineTip Two Color Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Multi Gesture Touchpad with Two Buttons (Microsoft Precision Touchpad Certification)

  • Optical Drive

    CD/DVD writer

  • Drive Type

    CD Writer

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    3

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

Acer Predator 15 G9 591 NX Q0ASI 001 Laptop

