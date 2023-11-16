 Acer Predator Helios 16 Phn16 71 (nh.qjqsi.005) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 169,999 in India with Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹169,999
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.7 Kg weight
See full specifications
₹141,999 14% OFF
Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 169,999.  At Amazon, the Acer ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 169,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Predator Helios 16 PHN16 71 NH QJQSI 005 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 141,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Predator Helios 16 Phn16 71 Nh Qjqsi 005 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 330 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 240 Hz
  • Display With IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology WQXGA 2560 x 1600 High-Brightness (500 nits) Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD Supporting 240 Hz Grey to Grey 3 ms by Overdrive Nvidia Advanced Optimus Capable
  • 189 ppi
  • 16:10
  • No
  • 500 nits
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 26.9 Millimeter thickness
  • PHN16-71 (NH.QJQSI.005)
  • Acer
  • 2.7 Kg weight
  • 358 x 279 x 26.9 mm
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • 1080p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 16
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • 8 GB
  • Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Multi-Gesture Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures To Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking; Application Commands
  • 103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB Per-Key Keyboard, Individual Mini LED(s) Under Each Keycap With Independent Standard Numeric Keypad, International Language Support
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 4
Storage
  • 1 TB
