Acer Predator Helios 300 (nh.qc2si.008) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

 Acer Predator Helios 300 (nh.qc2si.008) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews

    Acer Predator Helios 300 NH QC2SI 008

    Acer Predator Helios 300 NH QC2SI 008 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 144,890 in India with Intel Core i9-11900H (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 NH QC2SI 008 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 NH QC2SI 008 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹144,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i9-11900H (11th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.3 Kg
    See full specifications
    Acer Predator Helios 300 (nh.qc2si.008) Summary

    Acer Predator Helios 300, one among the predator series of Acer, was released in 2019. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the laptop is loaded with gaming features. The laptop can be configured up to 14 cores and 20 threads for a superior gaming experience. The machine is provided with 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D fan technology, liquid metal thermal grease and automated CoolBoost fan control to keep the laptop cool for longer gaming hours. The 17.3-inch QHD IPS display comes with 2560x1440 pixels. With 390x266x26.75 mm dimensions, the laptop weighs 2.7 kg. It comes in red and black colours. The four-cell battery lasts up to 5 hours.

    Price

    The price of Acer Predator Helios 300 starts from Rs 154,990 onwards.

    Storage

    The laptop has 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM memory and a storage facility of 1TB Solid State Drive.

    Display

    Helios 300 comes with 17.3-inch QHD IPS display with 2560x1440 resolution. The screen refresh rate is 165 Hz with 3ms response time. It supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus dynamic display switching.

    Processor

    The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Windows 11 Home operating system. The machine is provided with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics processor for providing maximum graphics power. The laptop comes with multi-tasking flexibility to carry on regular functions not interrupting the gaming.

    Rival

    Apple MacBook Air, Asus TUF A15, Asus VivoBook S14, Lenovo ThinkPad X240, Acer Swift X and Dell Latitude 7490 are some of the top competitors in this price range.

    Other features

    Helios 300 is provided with Killer E2600 2.5G Ethernet, Killer WiFi 6E WiFi, internal mic, touchpad and stereo speakers. The machine has HDMI 2.1, MiniDP and USB 3.2 Genl and 2 support ports. The Thunderbolt 4 supports a display port and power delivery. The keyboard features a per-key RGB backlight with a mini LED. The keyboard features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense. PredatorSense is a custom utility app of Acer for customizing gaming features. The DTS: X Ultra feature turns any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360-degree sound system.

    Acer Predator Helios 300 Nh Qc2si 008 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    • LED
    • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
    • No
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • (NH.QC2SI.008)
    • Acer
    • 363 x 255 x 22.9  mm
    • Abyss Black
    • 64-bit
    • 2.3 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 16 GB
    • 1x16 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Microphone
    • No
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 2.5 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 6 GB
    • Intel Core i9-11900H (11th Gen)
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • Gaming Keyboard
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
