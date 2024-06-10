 Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 594s (nh.qa4si.002) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,976 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop now with free delivery.
Abyssal Black
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-594S (NH.QA4SI.002) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 69,976.  It comes in the following colors: Abyssal Black. The status of Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

256 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 594s (nh.qa4si.002) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 594s Nh Qa4si 002 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    230 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display (16:9 Aspect Ratio 72% NTSC 300 nits Brightness)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Colour

    Abyssal Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

  • Model

    PH315-53-594S (NH.QA4SI.002)

  • Thickness

    22.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.5 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2x8 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Sound Technologies

    DTS X: Ultra Audio, Featuring Optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with Upto 6 Custom Content Modes by Smart Amplifier, Acer TrueHarmony Technology for Lower Distortion, Wider Frequency Range, Headphone Like Audio and Powerful Sound, Immersive Audio Rendering Over Headphones and Internal Speakers, Acer Purified Voice Technology

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Dual Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2060

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)

  • Chipset

    Intel HM470

  • Clockspeed

    2.5 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    FineTip RGB Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad (International Language Support)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 594S NH QA4SI 002 Laptop

