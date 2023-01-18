 Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 (nh.qcysi.003) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Acer Laptop Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 003

    Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 003

    Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 003 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 139,500 in India with Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 003 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 003 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144204/heroimage/acer-ph315-53-nh-qcysi-003-144204-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144204/images/Design/acer-ph315-53-nh-qcysi-003-144204-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144204/images/Design/acer-ph315-53-nh-qcysi-003-144204-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P144204/images/Design/acer-ph315-53-nh-qcysi-003-144204-v1-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹139,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.3 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹139,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 132,500 M.R.P. ₹195,000
    Buy Now

    Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 (NH.QCYSI.003) Price in India

    Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 (NH.QCYSI.003) price in India starts at Rs.139,500. The lowest price of Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 (NH.QCYSI.003) is Rs.132,500 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 (NH.QCYSI.003) price in India starts at Rs.139,500. The lowest price of Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 (NH.QCYSI.003) is Rs.132,500 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 Nh Qcysi 003 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 7 Hrs
    • 230 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • 7 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display (300 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut)
    • 144 Hz
    • LED
    • 141 ppi
    • No
    General Information
    • 363.4 x 255 x 22.9  mm
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 2.3 Kg
    • Acer
    • Black
    • 64-bit
    • PH315-53 (NH.QCYSI.003)
    Memory
    • 2x8 Gigabyte
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 32 GB
    Multimedia
    • DTS X : Ultra Audio, Featuring Optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 Custom Content Modes by Smart Amplifier, Supported in Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS License Integrated, Immersive Audio Rendering Over Headphones and Internal Speakers, Acer Purified Voice Technology with Dual Built-in Microphones. Features Include Far-Field Pickup, Keystroke Suppression, Adaptive Beam Forming, and Pre-Defined Personal and Conference Call Modes, Compatible with Cortana with Voice, Acer TrueHarmony Technology for Lower Distortion, Wider Frequency Range, Headphone-Like Audio and Powerful Sound
    • No
    • Built-in Speakers
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Dual Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 2.2 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
    • 6 GB
    • Intel HM470
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • FineTip RGB- Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad (International Language Support)
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 Nh Qcysi 003