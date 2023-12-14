 Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 55 (nh.qftsi.004) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 55 NH QFTSI 004 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 189,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 55 NH QFTSI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 55 NH QFTSI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹189,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
2.6 Kg weight
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 55 NH QFTSI 004 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 55 NH QFTSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 189,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 55 NH QFTSI 004 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 158,999.  It comes in the following colors: Abyssal Black. ...Read More

Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 55 Nh Qftsi 004 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    280 W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Display Features

    QHD IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology high-brightness (300 nits) Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit TFT LCD supporting 165 Hz G-Sync 3 ms Overdrive 16:9 aspect ratio DCI-P3 100%

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

General Information

  • Model

    PH315-55 (NH.QFTSI.004)

  • Thickness

    25.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.6 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359.4 x 276.4 x 25.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Abyssal Black

  • Brand

    Acer

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Dual microphone

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    1080

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clockspeed

    3.4 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB- keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB
    Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 55 Nh Qftsi 004 Laptop