Acer Swift 3 Sf315 41 R9s1 (nx.gv7si.003) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb/linux) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Swift 3 SF315 41 R9S1 NX GV7SI 003 Laptop

Acer Swift 3 SF315 41 R9S1 NX GV7SI 003 Laptop is a Linux laptop, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 2500U Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Swift 3 SF315 41 R9S1 NX GV7SI 003 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Swift 3 SF315 41 R9S1 NX GV7SI 003 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹43,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 2500U
Linux
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
8 Hrs
See full specifications
₹41,990 25% OFF
Acer Swift 3 SF315 41 R9S1 NX GV7SI 003 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Swift 3 SF315 41 R9S1 NX GV7SI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 43,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Swift 3 SF315 41 R9S1 NX GV7SI 003 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 41,990.  It comes ...Read More

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305 Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB/512 GB/AES Pen Solution/MSO) A3SP14-31PT, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, 1.54 KG, Obsidian Black
₹55,999 ₹41,990
Acer One 14 Laptop

Acer One 14 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0") HD Display
₹60,000 ₹42,490
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 12 GB 512GB SSD Windows 11 Home MS Office 1 7 Kg Silver A315 58 with 15 6 inch 39 6 cms Full HD Display Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen (12 GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/1.7 Kg/Silver) A315-58 with 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Full HD Display Laptop
₹56,000 ₹46,499
Acer Swift 3 Sf315 41 R9s1 Nx Gv7si 003 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 8 Hrs
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD LED IPS Display
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Linux
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • SF315-41-R9S1 (NX.GV7SI.003)
  • 18.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 370.5 x 255 x 18.9 mm
  • Acer
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 1
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Acer TrueHarmony Technology
  • Yes
  • HD 720p
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Dual Microphone
  • No
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 4.1
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 2500U
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • AMD Radeon Vega 8
Peripherals
  • FineTip Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

    Acer Swift 3 Sf315 41 R9s1 Nx Gv7si 003 Laptop