 Acer Swift 5 Sf514 52t 59jy (nx.gtmsi.025) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 59JY NX GTMSI 025 Laptop

Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 59JY NX GTMSI 025 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹64,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
0.97 Kg weight (Light-weight)
8 Hrs
See full specifications
₹62,499 11% OFF
Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 59JY NX GTMSI 025 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 59JY NX GTMSI 025 Laptop in India is Rs. 64,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 59JY NX GTMSI 025 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 62,499.

Acer Swift 5 Sf514 52t 59jy Nx Gtmsi 025 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
  • 8 Hrs
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
  • LED
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
  • No
General Information
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Acer
  • 0.97 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • SF514-52T-59JY (NX.GTMSI.025)
  • 329 x 228 x 14.9 mm
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Charcoal Blue
Memory
  • DDR3
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Acer TrueHarmony Plus Technology
  • Digital Microphone
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.1
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel UHD 620
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Acer Swift 5 Sf514 52t 59jy Nx Gtmsi 025 Laptop