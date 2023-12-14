Acer Swift 5 Sf514 52t 59jy (nx.gtmsi.025) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5 (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 2050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home), A515-58M 15.6" Full HD Display, Steel Gray, 1.78 KG
The starting price for the Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 59JY NX GTMSI 025 Laptop in India is Rs. 64,990. At Amazon, the Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 59JY NX GTMSI 025 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 62,499. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Blue. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.