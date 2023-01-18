 Acer Swift 5 (un.hhusi.004) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

    Acer Swift 5 UN HHUSI 004

    Acer Swift 5 UN HHUSI 004 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Swift 5 UN HHUSI 004 from HT Tech. Buy Acer Swift 5 UN HHUSI 004 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹74,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    0.99 Kg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Acer Swift 5 (un.hhusi.004) Summary

    Acer Swift 5 was launched in 2020. The machine is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Made of aerospace-grade aluminum chassis, the 14.95 mm thin laptop weighs 1.2 kg. The 14-inch display comes with a 2560x1600 resolution. With a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio, the laptop boasts thin bezels all around. The touchpad is OceanGlass with a power button featuring a fingerprint reader. The sides are anodized to resist corrosion and it gives a golden hue. The laptop is equipped with a special cooling set-up consisting of dual fans, dual D6 heat pipes, and an air inlet keyboard. It comes with Mist Green and Safari Gold colours. Swift 5 comes in two models, 8 GB and 16 GB memory variants.

    Price

    Acer Swift 5 price starts from Rs 71,490 onwards. The price may vary based on the configuration.

    Storage

    The laptop with 16 GB RAM is packed with 2TB SSD storage.

    Display

    The 14-inch display comes with a 2560x1600 resolution. The aspect ratio is 16:10 and the screen-to-body ratio is 92.22 %. The touch display is protected with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The display is provided with features like vision care and colour tech.

    Processor

    The laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Windows 11 operating system. The processor speed is 2.40 or 2.80 GHz. The graphics processor is Integrated Iris Xe graphics.

    Rivals

    Dell Inspiron 14, Infinix InBook X1 Slim, Dell Vostro 3568, Asus VivoBook, Dell Latitude, HP15 DA0070TX, Acer Aspire 7 are some of the top competitors to Acer Swift 5.

    Other features

    Acer Swift 5 is equipped with a WiFi 6E connectivity feature. The battery lasts up to 10 hours and comes with fast charge support. The keyboard is an air-inlet keyboard with a backlight that expels more heat than a standard keyboard. The dual speakers provide a deeper and fuller bass. The webcam is Full HD and is equipped with TNR technology for high-quality imagery in low-light conditions. The Acer PurifiedVoice and AI Noise Reduction provide an enhanced video calling experience. It has an internal mic too. The machine is provided with USB 3.2 Gen 1, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1 slots.

    Acer Swift 5 Un Hhusi 004 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    • 12 Hrs
    • 12 Hrs
    • 12 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • No
    • LED
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • Full HD Anti-glare Display
    • 157 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • (UN.HHUSI.004)
    • 318.7 x 210.5 x 14.9  mm
    • Black
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 0.99 Kg
    • Acer
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • 720p HD
    • Internal Microphone
    • Acer TrueHarmony Technology
    • Yes
    • No
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
    • 1.0 Ghz
    • Intel UHD
    Peripherals
    • Full-size FineTip Keyboard with International Language Support
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • Yes
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Acer Swift 5 Un Hhusi 004