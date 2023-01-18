Acer Swift 5 (un.hhusi.004) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Acer Swift 5 (un.hhusi.004) Summary

Acer Swift 5 was launched in 2020. The machine is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Made of aerospace-grade aluminum chassis, the 14.95 mm thin laptop weighs 1.2 kg. The 14-inch display comes with a 2560x1600 resolution. With a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio, the laptop boasts thin bezels all around. The touchpad is OceanGlass with a power button featuring a fingerprint reader. The sides are anodized to resist corrosion and it gives a golden hue. The laptop is equipped with a special cooling set-up consisting of dual fans, dual D6 heat pipes, and an air inlet keyboard. It comes with Mist Green and Safari Gold colours. Swift 5 comes in two models, 8 GB and 16 GB memory variants.



Price



Acer Swift 5 price starts from Rs 71,490 onwards. The price may vary based on the configuration.



Storage



The laptop with 16 GB RAM is packed with 2TB SSD storage.



Display



The 14-inch display comes with a 2560x1600 resolution. The aspect ratio is 16:10 and the screen-to-body ratio is 92.22 %. The touch display is protected with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The display is provided with features like vision care and colour tech.



Processor



The laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Windows 11 operating system. The processor speed is 2.40 or 2.80 GHz. The graphics processor is Integrated Iris Xe graphics.



Rivals



Dell Inspiron 14, Infinix InBook X1 Slim, Dell Vostro 3568, Asus VivoBook, Dell Latitude, HP15 DA0070TX, Acer Aspire 7 are some of the top competitors to Acer Swift 5.



Other features



Acer Swift 5 is equipped with a WiFi 6E connectivity feature. The battery lasts up to 10 hours and comes with fast charge support. The keyboard is an air-inlet keyboard with a backlight that expels more heat than a standard keyboard. The dual speakers provide a deeper and fuller bass. The webcam is Full HD and is equipped with TNR technology for high-quality imagery in low-light conditions. The Acer PurifiedVoice and AI Noise Reduction provide an enhanced video calling experience. It has an internal mic too. The machine is provided with USB 3.2 Gen 1, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1 slots.



