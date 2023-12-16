 Acer Travelmate Tmp414 51 (un.vv9si.053) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Travelmate TMP414 51 UN VV9SI 053 Laptop

Acer Travelmate TMP414 51 UN VV9SI 053 Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 77,490 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Travelmate TMP414 51 UN VV9SI 053 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Travelmate TMP414 51 UN VV9SI 053 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹77,490
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Out of Stock

Acer Travelmate TMP414 51 UN VV9SI 053 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Travelmate TMP414 51 UN VV9SI 053 Laptop in India is Rs. 77,490.  It comes in the following colors: Slate Blue.

Acer Travelmate TMP414-51 (UN.VV9SI.053) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Acer Travelmate Tmp414 51 Un Vv9si 053 Laptop Full Specifications

  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
  • 3 Cell
  • Display With IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology Full HD 1920 x 1080 High-Brightness Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
  • 157 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • TMP414-51 (UN.VV9SI.053)
  • Acer
  • Slate Blue
  • Windows 11 Professional
  • 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 32 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 2
  • DDR4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 720p
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5.1
  • 5
  • 3 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • 4
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
  • 83-/84-/87-Key Full-Size FineTip Spill Resistant Keyboard with International Language Support
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Multi-Gesture Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures To Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking; Application Commands
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 512 GB
