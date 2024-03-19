 Apple Ipad 10.2 Wifi + Cellular 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad 10 2 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB is a iOS v13.0 tablet, available price is Rs 81,900 in India with Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr) Processor , 8827 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 2 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 2 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹81,900
10.2 inches (25.91 cm)
Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)
iOS v13.0
8827 mAh
3 GB
493 grams
Apple iPad 10 2 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 2 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB in India is Rs. 81,900.  This is the Apple iPad 10 2 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple Ipad 10 2 Wifi Plus Cellular 128gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    8827 mAh

  • Display

    10.2" (25.91 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    8827 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Weight

    493 grams

  • Colours

    Gold, Space Grey

  • Height

    250.6 mm

  • Width

    174.1 mm

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.85 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.2 inches (25.91 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Resolution

    1620 x 2160 pixels

  • Operating System

    iOS v13.0

  • Launch Date

    October 15, 2019 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    Lightning

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • Chipset

    Apple A10 Fusion APL1024

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Coprocessor

    M10 motion

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7600 Plus

  • Processor

    Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad 10 2 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

