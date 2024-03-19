 Apple Ipad Air 2022 Wifi + Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Air 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB

Apple iPad Air 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB

Apple iPad Air 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB is a iPadOS v15 tablet, available price is Rs 82,900 in India with Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹82,900
10.9 inches (27.69 cm)
Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v15
8 GB
462 grams
12 MP
Out of Stock

Apple iPad Air 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB in India is Rs. 82,900. This is the Apple iPad Air 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple IPad Air 2022 WiFi + Cellular 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)-Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, Starlight
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Apple Tablets

Apple Ipad Air 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.9" (27.69 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, Starlight

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Weight

    462 grams

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1640 x 2360 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.07 %

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v15

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: HEVC, MP4

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: HEVC, MP4

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Processor

    Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Apple M1

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Camera

    12 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Games

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Air 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

    Apple Ipad Air 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb