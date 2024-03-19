Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi + Cellular 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB in India is Rs. 60,900. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 59,067. This is the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More Read Less