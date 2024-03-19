 Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi + Cellular 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB is a iPadOS v15 tablet, available price is Rs 60,900 in India with Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AppleIPadMini6WiFi+Cellular64GB_Ram_4GB
AppleIPadMini6WiFi+Cellular64GB_ScreenSize_8.3inches(21.08cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36524/heroimage/146979-v1-apple-ipad-mini-6-wifi-cellular-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadMini6WiFi+Cellular64GB_2
Key Specs
₹60,900
8.3 inches (21.08 cm)
Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
iPadOS v15
4 GB
297 grams
12 MP
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹59,067 9% OFF
Buy Now

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB in India is Rs. 60,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 59,067.  This is the Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

9% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Starlight
₹64,900 ₹59,067
Buy Now
Out of Stock
6% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Purple
₹64,900 ₹60,900
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹64,900 ₹62,947
Buy Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink
₹49,900
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.3" (21.08 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Pink, Starlight, Purple, Space Grey

  • Width

    134.8 mm

  • Height

    195.4 mm

  • Weight

    297 grams

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Screen Size

    8.3 inches (21.08 cm)

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    327 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77.57 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1488 x 2266 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v15

  • Launch Date

    September 24, 2021 (Official)

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, EAC3, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, MP4, MPEG4

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, MP4, MPEG4

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)

  • Chipset

    Apple A15 Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

  • Camera

    12 MP

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Games

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,900 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 1tb
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹137,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹58,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Mystic Black
₹59,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe 128gb
Apple iPad Air 2020 WiFi 256GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Space Gray
₹57,900
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Air 2020 Wifi 256gb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Air 2020
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Space Gray
₹57,999 ₹59,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Air 2020

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Mini 6 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad Mini 6 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb