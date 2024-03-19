Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2020 Wifi + Cellular 512gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 81,900 in India with Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor , 9720 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB now with free delivery.