Apple Iphone 11 Pro Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 99,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder) Processor , 3046 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 11 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 11 Pro now with free delivery.