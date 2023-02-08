 Apple Iphone 15 Mini Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 15 Mini

    Apple iPhone 15 Mini

    Apple iPhone 15 Mini is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 70,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 15 Mini from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 15 Mini now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36969/heroimage/148767-v1-apple-iphone-15-mini-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36969/images/Design/148767-v1-apple-iphone-15-mini-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36969/images/Design/148767-v1-apple-iphone-15-mini-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹70,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    3300 mAh
    iOS v15
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹70,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    3300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Apple Phones Prices in India

    Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Apple Iphone 15 Mini Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3300 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3300 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.6
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    Display
    • OLED
    • 5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with notch
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 477 ppi
    General
    • Apple
    • June 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • iOS v15
    • iPhone 15 Mini
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Lightning
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Apple A14 Bionic
    • Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
    • 8 GB
    • Apple M14 motion
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • 5 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 15 Mini