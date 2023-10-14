Apple Iphone 16 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Apple iPhone 16 Plus is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 87,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹87,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Apple A16 Bionic Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System iOS v16 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple Iphone 16 Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Apple A16 Bionic

Front Camera 12 MP

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Battery 4700 mAh

Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C No

Capacity 4700 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation Display Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Pixel Density 453 ppi

Display Type OLED

Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Apple

Operating System iOS v16

Launch Date December 28, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack Lightning

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance RAM 6 GB

Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

CPU Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor No Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

