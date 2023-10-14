 Apple Iphone 16 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Apple iPhone 16 Plus is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 87,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹87,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Apple A16 Bionic
12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
4700 mAh
iOS v16
6 GB
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 16 Plus in India is Rs. 87,990.  This is the Apple iPhone 16 Plus base model with

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 16 Plus in India is Rs. 87,990.  This is the Apple iPhone 16 Plus base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Apple Iphone 16 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Apple A16 Bionic
  • 12 MP
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 4700 mAh
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 4700 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 12 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
Display
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 453 ppi
  • OLED
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Apple
  • iOS v16
  • December 28, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Lightning
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
  • Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)
  • 4 nm
  • Apple A16 Bionic
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • No
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
    Apple Iphone 16 Plus