The price for the Apple iPhone 16E 256GB in India is Rs. 70,900 . This is the Apple iPhone 16E 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Apple iPhone 16E 256GB is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Vivo X200 FE
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:
Xiaomi 15
19% OFF
Discounted price:₹64,998 Original price:
Apple iPhone 16E 512GB
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹83,999 Original price:
Xiaomi 14
₹69,999
Apple iPhone 16
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:
Samsung Galaxy S25
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹74,999 Original price:
The Apple iPhone 16E 256GB delivers a strong combination of flagship performance and value in the mid-tier segment. It features a 6.1 inch OLED display that offers vibrant colours and sharp detail, protected by Ceramic Shield for superior drop resistance. Powered by the latest A18 chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 16E handles demanding multitasking and the new suite of Apple Intelligence AI features smoothly. With 256GB of storage, users have ample space for apps, photos, and 4K videos.
The camera system is a highlight, with a 48MP main sensor that enables high-quality photos, improved Night mode, and optical-quality 2x zoom. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera supports crisp selfies, Face ID, and high-res video calls. The battery can last all day, and charging is fast using the latest wired or MagSafe wireless standards. The iPhone 16E adopts Apple’s own C1 modem for improved 5G performance and satellite communication, ensuring connectivity even in remote areas.
Finished in a sleek matte glass and aluminum body, with IP67 water and dust resistance, the iPhone 16E balances style and durability. Available in classic Black and White, it is an ideal smartphone for those seeking leading performance, AI driven software, and premium build quality at a competitive price in 2025.
