Release date : 28 February 2025

Apple iPhone 16E 256GB

Apple iPhone 16E 256GB is a iOS v18 phone, available price is Rs 70,900 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Apple A18 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 16E 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 16E 256GB now with free delivery.
Black White

Apple iPhone 16E 256GB Price in India and other variants

The price for the Apple iPhone 16E 256GB in India is Rs. 70,900 . This is the Apple iPhone 16E 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Apple iPhone 16E 256GB is Released. ...Read More

Apple iPhone 16E 256GB Key Specs

Processor

Apple A18

RAM

8 GB

Rear Camera

48 MP

Internal Memory

256 GB

Apple iPhone 16e 256gb Summary

The Apple iPhone 16E 256GB delivers a strong combination of flagship performance and value in the mid-tier segment. It features a 6.1 inch OLED display that offers vibrant colours and sharp detail, protected by Ceramic Shield for superior drop resistance. Powered by the latest A18 chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 16E handles demanding multitasking and the new suite of Apple Intelligence AI features smoothly. With 256GB of storage, users have ample space for apps, photos, and 4K videos.

The camera system is a highlight, with a 48MP main sensor that enables high-quality photos, improved Night mode, and optical-quality 2x zoom. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera supports crisp selfies, Face ID, and high-res video calls. The battery can last all day, and charging is fast using the latest wired or MagSafe wireless standards. The iPhone 16E adopts Apple’s own C1 modem for improved 5G performance and satellite communication, ensuring connectivity even in remote areas.

Finished in a sleek matte glass and aluminum body, with IP67 water and dust resistance, the iPhone 16E balances style and durability. Available in classic Black and White, it is an ideal smartphone for those seeking leading performance, AI driven software, and premium build quality at a competitive price in 2025.

 

Apple iPhone 16e 256gb: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 60 FPS Full HD @ 240 FPS

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Image Resolution

    8000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-color LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Weight

    167 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Thickness

    7.80 mm

  • Width

    71.5 mm

  • Height

    146.7 mm

  • Display Type

    Super Retina XDR OLED

  • Pixel Density

    457 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Resolution

    1170x2532 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with notch

  • Launch Date

    February 28, 2025

  • Operating System

    iOS v18

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Apple A18

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    NVMe

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Go to Mobile Recommender