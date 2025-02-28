Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
AppleIPhone16E512GB_FrontCamera_12MP
AppleIPhone16E512GB_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40715/heroimage/167606-v5-apple-iphone-16e-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone16E512GB_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40715/heroimage/167606-v5-apple-iphone-16e-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone16E512GB_3
Release date : 28 February 2025

Apple iPhone 16E 512GB

Apple iPhone 16E 512GB is a iOS v18 phone, available price is Rs 83,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Apple A18 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 16E 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 16E 512GB now with free delivery.
Black White

Apple iPhone 16E 512GB Price in India and other variants

The price for the Apple iPhone 16E 512GB in India is Rs. 83,999 . This is the Apple iPhone 16E 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Apple iPhone 16E 512GB is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
  • 8 GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Black, White
₹89,999
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe

Apple iPhone 16E 256GB
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black, White
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹70,900 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Apple iPhone 16e 256gb

Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, Pinkgold
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹74,999 Original price:₹80,999
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Samsung Galaxy S25

OPPO Find X8 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Space Black, Pearl White
25% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,999 Original price:₹109,999
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Oppo Find X8 Pro

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, Pink, White, Teal, Ultramarine
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,900 Original price:₹89,900
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Blue, White, Silver Shadow, Mint, Crafted Black, Peach
₹79,990
Check Details
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5g
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
Apple iPhone 16E 512GB Key Specs

Processor

Apple A18

RAM

8 GB

Rear Camera

48 MP

Internal Memory

512 GB

Apple iPhone 16e 512gb Summary

The Apple iPhone 16E 512GB delivers flagship grade performance wrapped in an elegant and durable design. It features a vibrant 6.1 inch OLED display that provides sharp and colourful visuals, protected by Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability. Powered by the advanced A18 chip, the phone runs iOS 18 seamlessly, ensuring smooth multitasking and access to cutting-edge AI-powered features within Apple Intelligence.

With 8GB RAM and ample 512GB storage, users have plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and files without worrying about capacity. The dual rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, enabling stunning photos with optical-quality zoom and advanced computational photography. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera supports detailed selfies, Face ID security, and crystal-clear video calls.

The device’s 3400mAh battery supports all-day usage and fast charging through wired and MagSafe wireless options. Beyond performance, it offers IP67 rated water and dust resistance, stereo speakers for immersive audio, and satellite connectivity for emergency communication even in remote areas. Available in matte black and white, the iPhone 16E 512GB balances premium build quality, robust features, and advanced technology to meet the needs of users in 2025.

 

Apple iPhone 16e 512gb: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 60 FPS Full HD @ 240 FPS

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-color LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Image Resolution

    8000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Weight

    167 grams

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Thickness

    7.80 mm

  • Width

    71.5 mm

  • Height

    146.7 mm

  • Display Type

    Super Retina XDR OLED

  • Pixel Density

    457 ppi

  • Resolution

    1170x2532 px (FHD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with notch

  • Launch Date

    February 28, 2025

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    iOS v18

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Apple A18

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    NVMe

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Other Apple iPhone 16 Models

9% OFF

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹81,900 Original price:₹89,900
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Apple iPhone 16 Plus
9% OFF

Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Apple iPhone 16
6% OFF

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹112,900 Original price:₹119,900
Buy Now
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple Phones

Related Mobile News

iPhone 17 Air likely to get 12GB RAM upgrade: Know what’s coming
25 Apr 2025

iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender
18 Apr 2025

iPhone 17 Air could launch in September 2025 — Key details revealed
17 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Apple Phones   /   Apple iPhone 16E 512GB

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Apple Iphone 16e 512gb
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender