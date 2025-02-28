The Apple iPhone 16E 512GB delivers flagship grade performance wrapped in an elegant and durable design. It features a vibrant 6.1 inch OLED display that provides sharp and colourful visuals, protected by Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability. Powered by the advanced A18 chip, the phone runs iOS 18 seamlessly, ensuring smooth multitasking and access to cutting-edge AI-powered features within Apple Intelligence.

With 8GB RAM and ample 512GB storage, users have plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and files without worrying about capacity. The dual rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, enabling stunning photos with optical-quality zoom and advanced computational photography. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera supports detailed selfies, Face ID security, and crystal-clear video calls.

The device’s 3400mAh battery supports all-day usage and fast charging through wired and MagSafe wireless options. Beyond performance, it offers IP67 rated water and dust resistance, stereo speakers for immersive audio, and satellite connectivity for emergency communication even in remote areas. Available in matte black and white, the iPhone 16E 512GB balances premium build quality, robust features, and advanced technology to meet the needs of users in 2025.