The price for the Apple iPhone 16E 512GB in India is Rs. 83,999 . This is the Apple iPhone 16E 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Apple iPhone 16E 512GB is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
|
₹89,999
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe
|
|
Apple iPhone 16E 256GB
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹70,900 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Apple iPhone 16e 256gb
|
|
Samsung Galaxy S25
|
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹74,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Samsung Galaxy S25
|
|
OPPO Find X8 Pro
|
25% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Oppo Find X8 Pro
|
|
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,900 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G
|
₹79,990
Check Details
|
Apple iPhone 16e 512gb VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5g
The Apple iPhone 16E 512GB delivers flagship grade performance wrapped in an elegant and durable design. It features a vibrant 6.1 inch OLED display that provides sharp and colourful visuals, protected by Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability. Powered by the advanced A18 chip, the phone runs iOS 18 seamlessly, ensuring smooth multitasking and access to cutting-edge AI-powered features within Apple Intelligence.
With 8GB RAM and ample 512GB storage, users have plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and files without worrying about capacity. The dual rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, enabling stunning photos with optical-quality zoom and advanced computational photography. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera supports detailed selfies, Face ID security, and crystal-clear video calls.
The device’s 3400mAh battery supports all-day usage and fast charging through wired and MagSafe wireless options. Beyond performance, it offers IP67 rated water and dust resistance, stereo speakers for immersive audio, and satellite connectivity for emergency communication even in remote areas. Available in matte black and white, the iPhone 16E 512GB balances premium build quality, robust features, and advanced technology to meet the needs of users in 2025.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.