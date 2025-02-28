Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

The Apple iPhone 16E, also known as iPhone SE 4, was officially launched in India on February 28, 2025. This model marked a significant upgrade in Apple’s affordable lineup, featuring a larger 6.1 inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering brighter and more vibrant visuals compared to previous SE models. Powered by the A18 Bionic chip and paired with 8GB RAM, the iPhone 16E delivered smooth performance and supported the latest iOS features.

For photography, the device included a single 48MP rear camera with OIS, providing improved detail and better low-light photos. The front camera was upgraded to 12MP, supporting high-quality selfies and video calls. Apple also introduced Face ID to the SE line, replacing the older Touch ID system for secure authentication.

The iPhone 16E came with a 3,279mAh battery supporting fast charging and adopted the USB-C port, in line with Apple’s latest devices. Storage options included 128GB and 256GB. The phone shipped with iOS 18 out of the box and supported new AI-powered features.

Priced competitively, the iPhone 16E offered a great balance of performance and value, appealing to users looking for a compact yet powerful iPhone.