Release date : 28 February 2025

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) is a iOS v18 phone, available price is Rs 53,499 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Apple A18 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) now with free delivery.
Black White

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) in India is Rs. 53,499 . This is the Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) is Released. ...Read More

Add to Compare

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) Take Away

processor
Processor
Apple A18 (5nm)

The Apple A18 offers exceptional performance for multitasking and gaming while maintaining high efficiency and effective thermal control.

camera
Camera
48MP f/1.6 Rear, 12MP Front

Capture stunning photos with the 48MP rear camera, featuring impressive low-light performance and 4K video recording. The 12MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
8GB RAM + 128GB NVMe

The ample 8GB RAM ensures fast app launches and smooth multitasking, while 128GB storage provides sufficient space for apps, photos, and videos.

display
Display
6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED, 60Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details with the 6.1-inch OLED display, offering excellent brightness and clarity even in sunlight for an immersive viewing experience.

battery
Battery
Li-ion with Fast Charging 20W

Experience reliable battery life with quick recharging, reaching 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring your phone stays active throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

The iPhone 16E is perfect for users seeking a powerful smartphone for photography, gaming, and seamless multitasking in a sleek design.

Apple iPhone 16e (iphone Se 4) Summary

The Apple iPhone 16E, also known as iPhone SE 4, was officially launched in India on February 28, 2025. This model marked a significant upgrade in Apple’s affordable lineup, featuring a larger 6.1 inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering brighter and more vibrant visuals compared to previous SE models. Powered by the A18 Bionic chip and paired with 8GB RAM, the iPhone 16E delivered smooth performance and supported the latest iOS features.

 

For photography, the device included a single 48MP rear camera with OIS, providing improved detail and better low-light photos. The front camera was upgraded to 12MP, supporting high-quality selfies and video calls. Apple also introduced Face ID to the SE line, replacing the older Touch ID system for secure authentication.

 

The iPhone 16E came with a 3,279mAh battery supporting fast charging and adopted the USB-C port, in line with Apple’s latest devices. Storage options included 128GB and 256GB. The phone shipped with iOS 18 out of the box and supported new AI-powered features.

 

Priced competitively, the iPhone 16E offered a great balance of performance and value, appealing to users looking for a compact yet powerful iPhone.

Apple iPhone 16e (iphone Se 4): Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Image Resolution

    8000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-color LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 60 FPS Full HD @ 240 FPS

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Weight

    167 grams

  • Height

    146.7 mm

  • Width

    71.5 mm

  • Thickness

    7.80 mm

  • Display Type

    Super Retina XDR OLED

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with notch

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Resolution

    48 MP f/1.6, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)

  • Pixel Density

    457 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Operating System

    iOS v18

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Launch Date

    February 28, 2025

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Apple A18

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    NVMe

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
