The price for the Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) in India is Rs. 53,499 . This is the Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4) is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Apple A18 offers exceptional performance for multitasking and gaming while maintaining high efficiency and effective thermal control.
Capture stunning photos with the 48MP rear camera, featuring impressive low-light performance and 4K video recording. The 12MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.
The ample 8GB RAM ensures fast app launches and smooth multitasking, while 128GB storage provides sufficient space for apps, photos, and videos.
Enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details with the 6.1-inch OLED display, offering excellent brightness and clarity even in sunlight for an immersive viewing experience.
Experience reliable battery life with quick recharging, reaching 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring your phone stays active throughout the day.
The iPhone 16E is perfect for users seeking a powerful smartphone for photography, gaming, and seamless multitasking in a sleek design.
The Apple iPhone 16E, also known as iPhone SE 4, was officially launched in India on February 28, 2025. This model marked a significant upgrade in Apple’s affordable lineup, featuring a larger 6.1 inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering brighter and more vibrant visuals compared to previous SE models. Powered by the A18 Bionic chip and paired with 8GB RAM, the iPhone 16E delivered smooth performance and supported the latest iOS features.
For photography, the device included a single 48MP rear camera with OIS, providing improved detail and better low-light photos. The front camera was upgraded to 12MP, supporting high-quality selfies and video calls. Apple also introduced Face ID to the SE line, replacing the older Touch ID system for secure authentication.
The iPhone 16E came with a 3,279mAh battery supporting fast charging and adopted the USB-C port, in line with Apple’s latest devices. Storage options included 128GB and 256GB. The phone shipped with iOS 18 out of the box and supported new AI-powered features.
Priced competitively, the iPhone 16E offered a great balance of performance and value, appealing to users looking for a compact yet powerful iPhone.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.