The price for the Apple iPhone 17 Air in India is expected to be Rs. 99,999 . This is the Apple iPhone 17 Air base model with 128 GB / 256GB / 512GB of internal storage. Market Status of Apple iPhone 17 Air is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
|
₹89,999
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 17 Air VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe
|
|
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
|
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹104,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 17 Air VS Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
|
|
Apple iPhone 16E 512GB
|
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹83,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 17 Air VS Apple iPhone 16e 512gb
|
|
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
|
₹99,999
Check Details
|
Apple iPhone 17 Air VS Xiaomi 14 Ultra
|
|
Vivo X200 Pro
|
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹94,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 17 Air VS Vivo X200 Pro
|
|
OPPO Find X8 Pro
|
15% OFF
Discounted price:₹92,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Apple iPhone 17 Air VS Oppo Find X8 Pro
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with the powerful 6-core architecture, ensuring efficiency and optimal thermal management.
Capture stunning photos and videos with 4K capabilities, ideal for low light, social media, and high-resolution needs.
Enjoy fast app launches and smooth multitasking with ample storage options for files and games.
Experience vibrant visuals with 1200 Nits brightness, ensuring clarity and smoothness for outdoor use.
Stay powered throughout the day with quick charge capabilities and 15W MagSafe wireless charging for convenience.
Perfect for creators, gamers, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance and captivating visuals.
The Apple iPhone 17 Air will introduce a new benchmark in elegant design and lightweight engineering for users who seek power without bulk. It will arrive with a vibrant 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display featuring a sharp 1200 x 2600 resolution and HDR support to deliver immersive visuals with true-to-life colour accuracy.
Powered by the next-gen A19 Bionic chipset paired with 8GB RAM, the device will handle everyday multitasking and advanced applications with fluid responsiveness. Its ultra slim profile will be crafted from aerospace-grade recycled aluminum, furthering Apple’s environmental commitments and offering a sleek, refined feel in the hand. The phone will pack a compact yet efficient ~3000mAh battery optimised via iOS 26’s intelligent power management to deliver all-day usage despite its slim build.
For photography, the device will feature a dual rear camera setup with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses enhanced by Apple’s computational photography for vivid, clear shots. Face ID technology will advance to work reliably from multiple angles and lighting conditions.
The iPhone 17 Air will seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem, featuring enhanced HomeKit controls and continuity features for smooth interaction across devices. Scheduled to launch in September 2025, it will cater to style conscious professionals who demand premium performance in a lightweight package.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.