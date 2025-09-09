Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
Front Camera: 24MP
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 09 September 2025

Apple iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 Air is a iOS v26 phone, speculated price is Rs 99,999 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A19 chip, 6-core Processor and 8 GB / 12GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹99,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Apple iPhone 17 Air Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Apple iPhone 17 Air in India is expected to be Rs. 99,999 . This is the Apple iPhone 17 Air base model with 128 GB / 256GB / 512GB of internal storage. Market Status of Apple iPhone 17 Air is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Apple iPhone 17 Air: What to Expect

processor
Processor
Apple A19 chip (3 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with the powerful 6-core architecture, ensuring efficiency and optimal thermal management.

camera
Camera
48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear, 24 MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos with 4K capabilities, ideal for low light, social media, and high-resolution needs.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB/12GB + NVMe 128GB/256GB/512GB

Enjoy fast app launches and smooth multitasking with ample storage options for files and games.

display
Display
6.6 inch OLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with 1200 Nits brightness, ensuring clarity and smoothness for outdoor use.

battery
Battery
2,800 mAh with fast charging (up to 35W)

Stay powered throughout the day with quick charge capabilities and 15W MagSafe wireless charging for convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for creators, gamers, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance and captivating visuals.

Apple iPhone 17 Air Summary

The Apple iPhone 17 Air will introduce a new benchmark in elegant design and lightweight engineering for users who seek power without bulk. It will arrive with a vibrant 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display featuring a sharp 1200 x 2600 resolution and HDR support to deliver immersive visuals with true-to-life colour accuracy.

Powered by the next-gen A19 Bionic chipset paired with 8GB RAM, the device will handle everyday multitasking and advanced applications with fluid responsiveness. Its ultra slim profile will be crafted from aerospace-grade recycled aluminum, furthering Apple’s environmental commitments and offering a sleek, refined feel in the hand. The phone will pack a compact yet efficient ~3000mAh battery optimised via iOS 26’s intelligent power management to deliver all-day usage despite its slim build.

For photography, the device will feature a dual rear camera setup with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses enhanced by Apple’s computational photography for vivid, clear shots. Face ID technology will advance to work reliably from multiple angles and lighting conditions.

The iPhone 17 Air will seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem, featuring enhanced HomeKit controls and continuity features for smooth interaction across devices. Scheduled to launch in September 2025, it will cater to style conscious professionals who demand premium performance in a lightweight package.

 

Apple iPhone 17 Air: Key Specifications & Features

  • Capacity

    2,800 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Wireless Charging

    15W MagSafe wireless charging

  • Quick Charging

    fast charging (up to 35W)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 60 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

  • Flash

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    24 MP

  • Build Material

    Ultra-thin (5.5mm)

  • Weight

    145 gram

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 or better, up to 6m for 30 min

  • Resolution

    1200 x 2600 pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Brightness

    1200 Nits

  • Screen Size

    6.6 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    447 PPI

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPhone 17 AIr

  • Operating System

    iOS v26

  • Launch Date

    September 9, 2025

  • GPS

    GPS (A-GPS, Glonass)

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM)

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n66, n70, n77, n78, n79)

  • Bluetooth

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • SIM 1

    5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n66, n70, n77, n78, n79)

  • Processor Fabrication

    3 nm

  • Processor

    Apple A19 chip, 6-core

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12GB

  • Other Sensors

    Barometer, Three‑axis Gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256GB / 512GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Last updated date: 14 August 2025
    Apple iPhone 17 Air
