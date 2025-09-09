The price for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro in India is expected to be Rs. 145,990 . This is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium. Market Status of Apple iPhone 17 Pro is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Vivo X Fold 5
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990
Vivo X Fold 5G
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
₹121,999
OnePlus Open
₹139,999
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
₹134,899
iPhone 16 Pro Max
8% OFF
Discounted price:₹133,900
Delivers exceptional multitasking, fluid gaming performance, and efficient thermal management for an enhanced user experience.
Captures stunning photos with vibrant colors, impressive low-light performance, and 4K video recording, perfect for social media sharing.
Ensures swift app loading, seamless multitasking, and smooth gaming without lag, providing ample space for your media.
Offers sharp visuals with 458 PPI and HDR10 support, ensuring vibrant colors and smooth scrolling in various lighting conditions.
Provides long-lasting battery life with quick charging capabilities, plus wireless charging for added convenience.
Perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who seek top-tier performance and advanced photography features.
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro will set a new standard for premium smartphones, combining groundbreaking hardware and advanced AI driven software into a sleek and durable design. It will feature a refined 6.3 inch OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, offering seamless scrolling and vibrant visuals enhanced for HDR content. Its chassis will incorporate aerospace grade aluminum with a new horizontal camera bar design, balancing elegance and ruggedness. Powered by the next-generation A19 Pro chip built on an efficient 3nm process, the iPhone 17 Pro will deliver remarkable speed, energy efficiency, and AI processing capabilities that elevate user interactions and app performance.
The camera system will advance substantially with a triple 48MP rear setup including a periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and enhanced 8K video recording support, delivering professional-grade photography and video capabilities. Face ID will evolve to operate reliably from wider angles and diverse lighting conditions. The device will also introduce improvements in haptic feedback and spatial audio for deeper immersive experiences. Battery life will be optimised with intelligent power management and support for enhanced MagSafe accessories. Tight integration with the Apple ecosystem will position the iPhone 17 Pro as a centerpiece for productivity, creativity, and connectivity for demanding users in 2025.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.