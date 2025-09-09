Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
Expected Release Date: 09 September 2025

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro is a iOS v26 phone, speculated price is Rs 145,990 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Apple A19 Pro Processor and 12 GB RAM.
Black Titanium White Titanium Natural Titanium Desert Titanium
Expected price : ₹145,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro in India is expected to be Rs. 145,990 . This is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium. Market Status of Apple iPhone 17 Pro is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: What to Expect

processor
Processor
Apple A19 Pro (5nm)

Delivers exceptional multitasking, fluid gaming performance, and efficient thermal management for an enhanced user experience.

camera
Camera
48MP Rear + 24MP Front

Captures stunning photos with vibrant colors, impressive low-light performance, and 4K video recording, perfect for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 12GB + UFS 3.1 256GB

Ensures swift app loading, seamless multitasking, and smooth gaming without lag, providing ample space for your media.

display
Display
6.9 inch OLED, 120Hz

Offers sharp visuals with 458 PPI and HDR10 support, ensuring vibrant colors and smooth scrolling in various lighting conditions.

battery
Battery
Li-ion with Fast Charging

Provides long-lasting battery life with quick charging capabilities, plus wireless charging for added convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who seek top-tier performance and advanced photography features.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Summary

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro will set a new standard for premium smartphones, combining groundbreaking hardware and advanced AI driven software into a sleek and durable design. It will feature a refined 6.3 inch OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, offering seamless scrolling and vibrant visuals enhanced for HDR content. Its chassis will incorporate aerospace grade aluminum with a new horizontal camera bar design, balancing elegance and ruggedness. Powered by the next-generation A19 Pro chip built on an efficient 3nm process, the iPhone 17 Pro will deliver remarkable speed, energy efficiency, and AI processing capabilities that elevate user interactions and app performance.

The camera system will advance substantially with a triple 48MP rear setup including a periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and enhanced 8K video recording support, delivering professional-grade photography and video capabilities. Face ID will evolve to operate reliably from wider angles and diverse lighting conditions. The device will also introduce improvements in haptic feedback and spatial audio for deeper immersive experiences. Battery life will be optimised with intelligent power management and support for enhanced MagSafe accessories. Tight integration with the Apple ecosystem will position the iPhone 17 Pro as a centerpiece for productivity, creativity, and connectivity for demanding users in 2025.

 

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    24 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K video recording

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Build Material

    Ceramic Shield

  • Colours

    Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, IP69,up to 6m for 30 min

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.4%

  • Pixel Density

    458 PPI

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Resolution

    1320 x 2868

  • Screen Size

    6.9  inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Launch Date

    September 9, 2025

  • Operating System

    iOS v26

  • Model

    iPhone 17 Pro

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (eSIM + Nano SIM)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G

  • GPS

    GPS (NavIC, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS)

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    Apple A19 Pro

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
