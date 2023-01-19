 Apple Iphone 5 16gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 5 16GB

    Apple iPhone 5 16GB

    Apple iPhone 5 16GB is a iOS v6 phone, available price is Rs 45,500 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1440 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 5 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 5 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15555/heroimage/apple-iphone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15555/images/Design/apple-iphone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15555/images/Design/apple-iphone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15555/images/Design/apple-iphone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15555/images/Design/apple-iphone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹45,500
    16 GB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    1.2 MP
    1440 mAh
    iOS v6
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹45,500
    16 GB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    8 MP
    1440 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 49,900 M.R.P. ₹59,900
    Buy Now

    Apple iPhone 5 16GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone 5 16GB price in India starts at Rs.45,500. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 5 16GB is Rs.49,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple iPhone 5 16GB price in India starts at Rs.45,500. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 5 16GB is Rs.49,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 5 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1440 mAh
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1.2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 1440 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 1.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 112 grams
    • Case: Aluminium
    • 7.6 mm
    • 58.6 mm
    • 123.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Oleophobic coating,
    • 640 x 1136 pixels
    • 326 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 60.66 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • September 21, 2012 (Official)
    • Apple
    • iPhone 5 16GB
    • iOS v6
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • USB 2.0, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • USB 2.0, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 100 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.18 W/kg
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 543MP3
    • 32 bit
    • DDR2
    • DDR2
    • 1 GB
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Apple A6 APL0589
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 5 16gb